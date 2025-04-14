Hughes: “It’s what makes Montreal the best hockey city in the world”

MONTREAL – With the Canadiens preparing for the final two games of the season, general manager Kent Hughes addressed the media following the team’s morning skate on Monday. The focus of his media availability was, of course, the arrival of forward Ivan Demidov in Montreal, but Hughes also addressed the Habs’ playoff push and David Reinbacher’s upcoming return to play.

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Hughes on the factors that led to Demidov coming over to Montreal when he did:

There were probably two things: that [SKA St. Petersburg] got eliminated earlier than predicted, and we’ve found ourselves with a chance to play in the playoffs.

Hughes on what’s impressed him about Demidov this year:

It’s still the same as when we met him in Vegas: he’s a young man who’s humble, but confident at the same time. So, he doesn't need to tell anyone how good he is, he can sense that he’s good. But, when you see someone who has that balance, you know his confidence comes from within, so that always impressed me. And, he’s very comfortable being around people.

Hughes on why he feels confident to put Demidov in a high-pressure situation right now:

Well, I think our fan base is as passionate as they come – certainly in the hockey world. So, they want him playing all the time and in all situations. But, credit to [SKA St. Petersburg head coach] Roman [Rotenberg]; he had a vision. We went over and discussed it with him. And then throughout the year, he had a vision for what he wanted him to be able to do as a hockey player, and that was beyond just producing offensively. It was evolving his game in terms of how he managed pucks, how committed he was to playing defense, winning puck battles, and things that he knew – and we agreed – you needed to have to be successful over here. So, our hope is that all that work makes his transition a little bit smoother to the National Hockey League.