MTL@OTT: What you need to know

PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Win in regulation and the Habs are in. It’s as simple as that.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Good luck finding a team hotter than the Canadiens right now—because there isn’t one. Montreal rolls into the Nation’s Capital looking to turn their six-game win streak, the longest active run in the NHL, into seven and sweep the season series with the Senators on Friday.

A regulation win wouldn’t just earn the Habs an ‘X’ in the standings, it would also pull them within one point of the Sens for the top Wild Card spot in the East.

Ottawa may not be as hot as Montreal in their last six, but they own an identical 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. The Sens, who clinched a playoff spot on April 8, have been particularly dominant at Canadian Tire Centre this season where they carry a 24-11-2 record. Under Travis Green, they rank in the top 10 in the NHL on home ice in goals for, goals against and power play percentage, making them a tough out in their own barn.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 12 vs. OTT: 4-1 MTL

Feb. 22 @ OTT: 5-2 MTL

Mar. 18 vs. OTT: 6-3 MTL

Apr. 11 @ OTT:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

No one wants Cole Caufield to hit the 40-goal mark more than the man himself. With four games left and three goals to go, the Habs’ sniper will be looking to find the back of the net for a third straight game.

On the other side, keep an eye on Ottawa’s dynamic duo: Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. The pair have combined for 22 points in their last 10 games against the Canadiens, and they’ll be looking to add to that total on home ice Friday.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers: