MTL@OTT: What you need to know

KANATA – The Canadiens can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2021 with a win in regulation over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Canadiens eye playoff berth, season series sweep on Friday
WHEN
Friday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Canadian Tire Centre – Kanata, ON
TV & STREAMING
Sportsnet, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Win in regulation and the Habs are in. It’s as simple as that.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Good luck finding a team hotter than the Canadiens right now—because there isn’t one. Montreal rolls into the Nation’s Capital looking to turn their six-game win streak, the longest active run in the NHL, into seven and sweep the season series with the Senators on Friday.
A regulation win wouldn’t just earn the Habs an ‘X’ in the standings, it would also pull them within one point of the Sens for the top Wild Card spot in the East.
Ottawa may not be as hot as Montreal in their last six, but they own an identical 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. The Sens, who clinched a playoff spot on April 8, have been particularly dominant at Canadian Tire Centre this season where they carry a 24-11-2 record. Under Travis Green, they rank in the top 10 in the NHL on home ice in goals for, goals against and power play percentage, making them a tough out in their own barn.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 12 vs. OTT: 4-1 MTL
Feb. 22 @ OTT: 5-2 MTL
Mar. 18 vs. OTT: 6-3 MTL
Apr. 11 @ OTT:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
No one wants Cole Caufield to hit the 40-goal mark more than the man himself. With four games left and three goals to go, the Habs’ sniper will be looking to find the back of the net for a third straight game.
On the other side, keep an eye on Ottawa’s dynamic duo: Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. The pair have combined for 22 points in their last 10 games against the Canadiens, and they’ll be looking to add to that total on home ice Friday.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Senators
39-30-9
RECORD
42-30-6
20.6%
POWER PLAY
23.1%
80.9%
PENALTY KILL
77.6%
3.00
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.86
3.21
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
2.79
Caufield (37)
GOALS
Tkachuk (29)
Suzuki (58)
ASSISTS
Stutzle (51)
Suzuki (86)
POINTS
Stutzle (72)
Suzuki (+19)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Jensen (+19)
Slafkovsky (187)
HITS
Tkachuk (227)
LINEUP NEWS
Samuel Montembeault has been named Montreal’s starter in Ottawa.
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Friday. Martin St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. For the full lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.