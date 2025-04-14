CHI@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on Prime Video, the exclusive English-language broadcaster of all national Monday night NHL games in Canada, as of this season. For Canadiens fans watching in English across the country, this will be the last of five Habs games streamed on the video service in 2024-25.

Fans at the Bell Centre can see the Prime Monday Night Hockey desk and broadcasters live, located in Section M2 of the venue.

PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS

If the Habs win, they’re in—no matter how it happens.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Third time’s the charm—or so they say. That’s the hope in Montreal. After a winless road trip to Ottawa and Toronto, the Habs return home for their third attempt at clinching a postseason berth. Inevitably, the pressure is building in La Belle Province, but the Canadiens still hold the cards and can seal the deal with a win at the Bell Centre on Monday, where they are 9-0-1 since the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, arrive in a very different place. Locked into a second-to-last place finish in the NHL, the Hawks are focused on the long game as their rebuild continues. That said, Chicago has plenty of pride to play for and will look to play spoiler on the road, where they hold a 2-9-1 record since the 4 Nations pause in February and a 8-26-5 mark overall this year.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 3 @ CHI: 4-2 CHI

Apr. 14 vs. CHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki has simply been dominant on home ice, racking up 50 points (18G, 32A) in 39 appearances at the Bell Centre this season. Expect the 25-year-old captain to take control as he and the team look to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Fans in Montreal will get their first in-person look at the 2024 second-overall pick, Artyom Levshunov. The highly touted 19-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut on March 10, and has since collected six points (all assists) in 16 games with the Blackhawks.

BY THE NUMBERS: HAWKS-HABS

Here’s how the Blackhawks and Canadiens match up by the numbers: