CHI@MTL: What you need to know

Bedard, Blackhawks in town as Habs take another stab at securing final Wild Card spot

20250414_GamePreviewEN
By Montreal Canadiens
canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will get another shot at clinching a playoff spot—this time on home ice—when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

WHEN 

Monday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET 

WHERE 

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC 

TV & STREAMING 

Prime, RDS 

RADIO 

TSN 690, 98.5 FM 

TICKETS 

STATISTICS 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on Prime Video, the exclusive English-language broadcaster of all national Monday night NHL games in Canada, as of this season. For Canadiens fans watching in English across the country, this will be the last of five Habs games streamed on the video service in 2024-25.

Fans at the Bell Centre can see the Prime Monday Night Hockey desk and broadcasters live, located in Section M2 of the venue.

PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS

If the Habs win, they’re in—no matter how it happens.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Third time’s the charm—or so they say. That’s the hope in Montreal. After a winless road trip to Ottawa and Toronto, the Habs return home for their third attempt at clinching a postseason berth. Inevitably, the pressure is building in La Belle Province, but the Canadiens still hold the cards and can seal the deal with a win at the Bell Centre on Monday, where they are 9-0-1 since the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, arrive in a very different place. Locked into a second-to-last place finish in the NHL, the Hawks are focused on the long game as their rebuild continues. That said, Chicago has plenty of pride to play for and will look to play spoiler on the road, where they hold a 2-9-1 record since the 4 Nations pause in February and a 8-26-5 mark overall this year.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 3 @ CHI: 4-2 CHI

Apr. 14 vs. CHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki has simply been dominant on home ice, racking up 50 points (18G, 32A) in 39 appearances at the Bell Centre this season. Expect the 25-year-old captain to take control as he and the team look to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Fans in Montreal will get their first in-person look at the 2024 second-overall pick, Artyom Levshunov. The highly touted 19-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut on March 10, and has since collected six points (all assists) in 16 games with the Blackhawks.

BY THE NUMBERS: HAWKS-HABS

Here’s how the Blackhawks and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

Blackhawks

📈 

Canadiens 

23-46-11 

RECORD 

39-31-10 

24% 

POWER PLAY 

20.3% 

80% 

PENALTY KILL 

81.4% 

2.71

GOALS FOR/GAME 

2.95 

3.58

GOALS AGAINST/GAME 

3.20

Donato (31) 

GOALS 

Caufield (37) 

Bedard, Teravainen (42) 

ASSISTS 

Hutson, Suzuki (58) 

Bedard (63) 

POINTS 

Suzuki (87) 

Mikheyev (+3) 

+/- DIFFERENTIAL 

Suzuki (+15) 

Foligno (193) 

HITS 

Slafkovsky (191) 

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

Related Content

News Feed

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 10

Josh Anderson selected as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton trophy

DET@MTL: Game recap

Three-year, entry-level contract for Ivan Demidov

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 8 

Three-year, entry-level contract for Tyler Thorpe

DET@MTL: What you need to know

Suzuki named NHL’s second star of the week

MTL@NSH: Game recap 

MTL@NSH: What you need to know

PHI@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 5

PHI@MTL: What you need to know

Three-year, entry-level contract for Jacob Fowler