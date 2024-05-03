Three-year, entry-level contract for Adam Engström

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with defenseman Adam Engström (2024-25 to 2026-27).

Engström, 20, scored four goals and added 18 assists in 51 games with Rögle BK (Ängelholm) in the Swedish Hockey League this season. The Habs prospect ranked second among defensemen on his team with 22 points.

The 6-foot-2, 193 lb rearguard also recorded four assists in 15 playoff games, helping his team earn the SHL SM Silver Medal.

Engström also represented Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he registered one goal and two assists in seven games.

The Järna, SWE native was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.