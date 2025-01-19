The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Marcel Bonin

MONTREAL – The entire Canadiens organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Marcel Bonin, who passed away Sunday at the age of 93.

Born on September 8, 1931, Bonin played his first NHL game with the Detroit Red Wings on December 27, 1952, in Montreal against the Canadiens. The left winger played three seasons with Detroit and one with the Boston Bruins before joining the Canadiens ahead of the 1957-58 season. Bonin, a native of Montreal, won three straight Stanley Cups with the Canadiens between 1958 and 1960.

In 454 career games with the Red Wings, Bruins and Canadiens, Bonin scored 97 goals and added 175 assists. The 5-foot-10 ,170 lb forward also produced 25 points (11G, 14A) in 50 career playoff appearances, winning his first Stanley Cup with Detroit in 1954-55.

Bonin enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 1959-60 when he recorded 51 points in 59 games with the Canadiens (17-34-51), in addition to tallying five points (1G, 4A) in eight postseason games.

The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Marcel’s family, friends and loved ones. He will forever be remembered as one of the great winners of his generation.