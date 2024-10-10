The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Donald Marshall

BOSTON – The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Donald Robert Marshall, who passed away at the age of 92. Marshall, who was known by the nickname “Donnie,” was the last surviving member of the Canadiens dynasty that won five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956-1960.

Marshall made his NHL debut in 1951-52, playing one game with the Canadiens before permanently establishing himself with the Habs during the 1954-55 season. The Montreal-born forward played 585 games with the Canadiens between 1951 and 1963, with whom he recorded 254 points (114G, 140A). Marshall mainly played on a line with Phil Goyette and Claude Provost during his time with the Canadiens.

Marshall played in 1,176 career NHL games with Montreal, the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The 5’10”, 160-pound role player scored 265 goals and added 324 assists before retiring at the end of the 1971-72 season.

The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Donnie's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them at during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as one of the great champions in the history of the organization.