The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Al MacNeil

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Al MacNeil, who passed away at the age of 89.

He played 61 games with the Canadiens in 1961-62 and was an assistant coach for the Habs in 1970-71. During that season, the former defenseman was named head coach and led the team to a Stanley Cup.

MacNeil made his NHL debut in 1955-56 with the Toronto Maple Leafs where he played one game before establishing himself in the NHL full-time the following season. In 524 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored 17 goals and added 75 assists. The Sydney, NS native also participated in 37 playoff contests, recording four assists.

MacNeil returned to the Canadiens organization as an assistant coach in 1970-71, and was named head coach later that season, replacing Claude Ruel at the helm of the team. In 55 games as head coach, MacNeil led the Canadiens to a 31-15-9 record and the Stanley Cup that same season.

The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Al’s family, friends and loved ones.