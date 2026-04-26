TBL@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

MONTREAL– Back in the driver’s seat, the Canadiens look to extend their 2-1 series lead when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Montreal looks to protect home ice in Game 4 on Sunday
MONTREAL– Back in the driver’s seat, the Canadiens look to extend their 2-1 series lead when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Get fired up
There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.
Rally towel giveaway
Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.
Watch Party – Street Edition
The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens, outside the Bell Centre.
Fan Jam presented by La Cage
The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:
For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.
Playoff 50/50 raffle
The 50/50 sales from all first-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series.
Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.
Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro
Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!
Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.
For more details about the initiative, click here.
Special concession items
KEYS TO THE GAME
New game, same energy
Montreal—the city and its fans—reminded everyone Friday why it’s the best place in the world for hockey. The Bell Centre wasn’t just loud; it was a factor. It’s the kind of advantage you can’t fully explain. You truly have to be there to feel it.And the Canadiens did. Without getting swept up in the moment, they managed to harness that energy and turn it into an edge. Expect more of the same on Sunday.
Stay out of the box
Discipline continues to be an issue for both teams in this series. Game 3 was no exception. Montreal handed Tampa Bay five power play chances and was only burnt once, but that’s playing with fire because sooner or later, it won’t be so forgiving. Look for the Habs to want clean things up in that area tonight.
There is no I in team
The blueprint is already clear: it takes everyone. In Game 1, it was Juraj Slafkovsky and the power play. Game 2 belonged to Josh Anderson. Game 3 saw Kirby Dach’s line and Lane Hutson take over. Depth isn’t a luxury this time of year, but rather a requirement. So, who’s next in Game 4?
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Regular season
Dec. 9 vs. TBL: 6-1 TBL
Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO)
Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL
Apr. 9 vs. TBL: 2-1 MTL
Playoffs
Game 1 | Apr. 19 @ TBL: 4-3 MTL (OT)
Game 2 | Apr. 21 @ TBL: 3-2 TBL (OT)
Game 3 | Apr. 24 vs. TBL: 3-2 MTL (OT)
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Lane Hutson’s engine doesn’t stall. If anything, it’s just getting going. What’s next for the Game 3 overtime hero?
Brayden Point got his first of the playoffs on Friday. For Montreal, that’s where it needs to end. A 50-goal scorer doesn’t stay quiet for long, and the Canadiens know the danger if he finds his rhythm.
BY THE NUMBERS: BOLTS-HABS
Here’s how the Lightning and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.