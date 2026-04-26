TBL@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Get fired up

There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show.

Rally towel giveaway

Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game.

Watch Party – Street Edition

The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens, outside the Bell Centre.

Fan Jam presented by La Cage

The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

A variety of activations will be available on-site, including:

A free permanent tattoo parlor presented by Adrenaline Montreal and La Cage. Tattoos are offered from a selection of premade designs, on a first-come, first-served basis;

A giant interactive torch sculpture presented by Air Canada. Fans can control the intensity of the Fan Flame, plus enter to win daily prizes, by clicking here;

Paid food and beverage options available from La Cage;

A rivalry dunk tank giving fans a chance to submerge an unruly guest;

Live pregame broadcast booths by 98,5 fm and TSN 690;

An outdoor Tricolore Sports location;

And other surprises from team partners!

For more details about the Fan Jam, click here.

Playoff 50/50 raffle

The 50/50 sales from all first-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series.

Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big.

Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro

Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro!

Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs.

For more details about the initiative, click here.

Special concession items

Chili cheese fries and Canadiens cookies will be available at La Classique concession locations;

A shareable MEGA poutine will be available at participating concessions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec;