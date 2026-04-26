TBL@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

Montreal looks to protect home ice in Game 4 on Sunday

20260426-tbl-mtl-game-prev-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL– Back in the driver’s seat, the Canadiens look to extend their 2-1 series lead when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Sunday. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game: 

GAME FACTS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Get fired up 

There’s no place like the Bell Centre for playoff hockey. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. to not miss the pregame show. 

Rally towel giveaway 

Commemorative playoff rally towels will be placed on every seat at the Bell Centre for every home playoff game. 

Watch Party – Street Edition 

The official Habs watch party for every home playoff game is taking place on Avenue des Canadiens, outside the Bell Centre.

Fan Jam presented by La Cage 

The official pregame party for every home playoff game is taking place in Canadiens Plaza, outside the Bell Centre. The outdoor site will be open to all from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. 

A variety of activations will be available on-site, including: 

  • A free permanent tattoo parlor presented by Adrenaline Montreal and La Cage. Tattoos are offered from a selection of premade designs, on a first-come, first-served basis; 
  • A giant interactive torch sculpture presented by Air Canada. Fans can control the intensity of the Fan Flame, plus enter to win daily prizes, by clicking here
  • Paid food and beverage options available from La Cage; 
  • A rivalry dunk tank giving fans a chance to submerge an unruly guest; 
  • Live pregame broadcast booths by 98,5 fm and TSN 690; 
  • An outdoor Tricolore Sports location; 
  • And other surprises from team partners!

For more details about the Fan Jam, click here

Playoff 50/50 raffle 

The 50/50 sales from all first-round games will be combined into one massive jackpot at the end of the series. 

Fans 18+ in Quebec can buy raffle tickets at the Bell Centre or by clicking here, for a chance to win big. 

Hear the Habs on the Montreal metro 

Public transit is the best way to get to the Bell Centre during the playoffs, especially when the Habs are the official voice of the Montreal metro! 

Fans traveling to the game on the metro can hear the on-board announcements for Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allien stations made by Canadiens players during the playoffs. 

For more details about the initiative, click here

Special concession items 

  • Chili cheese fries and Canadiens cookies will be available at La Classique concession locations; 
  • A shareable MEGA poutine will be available at participating concessions in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec; 
  • A new spicy chicken wings concession will be open in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec.

KEYS TO THE GAME 

New game, same energy 

Montreal—the city and its fans—reminded everyone Friday why it’s the best place in the world for hockey. The Bell Centre wasn’t just loud; it was a factor. It’s the kind of advantage you can’t fully explain. You truly have to be there to feel it.And the Canadiens did. Without getting swept up in the moment, they managed to harness that energy and turn it into an edge. Expect more of the same on Sunday. 

Stay out of the box 

Discipline continues to be an issue for both teams in this series. Game 3 was no exception. Montreal handed Tampa Bay five power play chances and was only burnt once, but that’s playing with fire because sooner or later, it won’t be so forgiving. Look for the Habs to want clean things up in that area tonight. 

There is no I in team 

The blueprint is already clear: it takes everyone. In Game 1, it was Juraj Slafkovsky and the power play. Game 2 belonged to Josh Anderson. Game 3 saw Kirby Dach’s line and Lane Hutson take over. Depth isn’t a luxury this time of year, but rather a requirement. So, who’s next in Game 4? 

HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Regular season 

Dec. 9 vs. TBL: 6-1 TBL 

Dec. 28 @ TBL: 5-4 TBL (SO) 

Mar. 31 @ TBL: 4-1 MTL 

Apr. 9 vs. TBL: 2-1 MTL 

Playoffs 

Game 1 | Apr. 19 @ TBL: 4-3 MTL (OT)  

Game 2 | Apr. 21 @ TBL: 3-2 TBL (OT) 

Game 3 | Apr. 24 vs. TBL: 3-2 MTL (OT) 

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR 

Lane Hutson’s engine doesn’t stall. If anything, it’s just getting going. What’s next for the Game 3 overtime hero? 

Brayden Point got his first of the playoffs on Friday. For Montreal, that’s where it needs to end. A 50-goal scorer doesn’t stay quiet for long, and the Canadiens know the danger if he finds his rhythm. 

BY THE NUMBERS: BOLTS-HABS 

Here’s how the Lightning and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTubeFacebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

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