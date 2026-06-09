Thirty-two outstanding student-athletes from Quebec to receive $75,000 in scholarships and services

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation are pleased to award $75,000 in scholarships and support services to 32 elite, college, and university hockey players who have distinguished themselves over the past year. The awards were presented during an official ceremony held at the Bell Centre on Monday.

The 19th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Scholarship Program, via the Aléo Foundation in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Quebec M18 AAA Hockey Development League (LHM18AAAQ), and the Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ), is once again supporting the top male and female hockey players of the next generation this year.

A group of 28 student-athletes aged 15 to 17 were recognized for their talent, athletic achievements, and exceptional academic records. One female hockey player was selected from each of the eight U18 AAA women’s teams in the Ligue de hockey d’excellence du Québec (LHEQ), as well as two male hockey players from the U17 AAA men’s division of the same league. In addition, one male hockey player was chosen from each of the 15 men’s teams in the U18 AAA Hockey Development League. Finally, three scholarship recipients playing in the RSEQ rounded out the group.

In addition to this first group, two RSEQ college recruitment scholarships were awarded, as well as two Guy-Lafleur Excellence Scholarships, presented by his son Martin Lafleur. These awards are given to college- or university-level hockey student-athletes who have distinguished themselves on the ice, in their studies, and in their communities.

These two latest recipients are also automatically admitted to the Aléo Foundation’s 2026–2027 Leadership Program. In addition to the grants awarded, leadership fellows will receive annual mentoring and training from a leadership professional as part of a partnership with the McCall MacBain Foundation.

It should be noted that all Aléo Foundation scholarship recipients also have access, starting with their first scholarship, to personalized support services for life, both during and after their academic and athletic careers.

Many former recipients of the Montreal Canadiens scholarship recipients program have distinguished themselves since the program’s inception. Four-time Olympic medallist, captain of the Montreal Victoire, and Walter Cup winner Marie-Philip Poulin, as well as three members of the current Montreal Canadiens roster - Mike Matheson, Joseph Veleno, and Zachary Bolduc - have particularly distinguished themselves this spring.

In their own words:

“For nearly two decades, our partnership with the Aléo Foundation has enabled us to celebrate and honor young athletes who embody the values of excellence, perseverance and leadership that are at the heart of the Montreal Canadiens’ identity. We are extremely proud to work alongside Aléo to support and encourage these student-athletes who distinguish themselves not only on the ice, but also in their academic pursuits and within their communities. By investing in their development today, we are helping build the next generation of leaders who we are confident will make a positive impact far beyond the world of sport.”

- France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment, Club de hockey Canadien

“We saw it this spring: the Montreal Canadiens are a powerful unifying force, bringing together millions of people from all walks of life. This social, athletic, and human strength forms a strong identity for Quebecers and serves as a source of inspiration for the entire population. The Montreal Canadiens are hockey, but they are also so much more than just hockey! Knowing we are on the same team as the CH is a major driver in achieving our mission. Working together to support the athletic and academic successes of the next generation of youth and celebrating their efforts is a great privilege for us. Thank you for your continued trust over nearly two decades now.”

- Patricia Demers, Executive Director, Aléo Foundation