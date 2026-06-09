Thirty-two outstanding student-athletes from Quebec to receive $75,000 in scholarships and services

This marks the 19th edition of the Montreal Canadiens x Aléo Foundation Scholarship Program

Aleo 2026
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation are pleased to award $75,000 in scholarships and support services to 32 elite, college, and university hockey players who have distinguished themselves over the past year. The awards were presented during an official ceremony held at the Bell Centre on Monday. 

The 19th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Scholarship Program, via the Aléo Foundation in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Quebec M18 AAA Hockey Development League (LHM18AAAQ), and the Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ), is once again supporting the top male and female hockey players of the next generation this year.  

A group of 28 student-athletes aged 15 to 17 were recognized for their talent, athletic achievements, and exceptional academic records. One female hockey player was selected from each of the eight U18 AAA women’s teams in the Ligue de hockey d’excellence du Québec (LHEQ), as well as two male hockey players from the U17 AAA men’s division of the same league. In addition, one male hockey player was chosen from each of the 15 men’s teams in the U18 AAA Hockey Development League. Finally, three scholarship recipients playing in the RSEQ rounded out the group. 

In addition to this first group, two RSEQ college recruitment scholarships were awarded, as well as two Guy-Lafleur Excellence Scholarships, presented by his son Martin Lafleur. These awards are given to college- or university-level hockey student-athletes who have distinguished themselves on the ice, in their studies, and in their communities. 

These two latest recipients are also automatically admitted to the Aléo Foundation’s 2026–2027 Leadership Program. In addition to the grants awarded, leadership fellows will receive annual mentoring and training from a leadership professional as part of a partnership with the McCall MacBain Foundation. 

It should be noted that all Aléo Foundation scholarship recipients also have access, starting with their first scholarship, to personalized support services for life, both during and after their academic and athletic careers. 

Many former recipients of the Montreal Canadiens scholarship recipients program have distinguished themselves since the program’s inception. Four-time Olympic medallist, captain of the Montreal Victoire, and Walter Cup winner Marie-Philip Poulin, as well as three members of the current Montreal Canadiens roster - Mike Matheson, Joseph Veleno, and Zachary Bolduc - have particularly distinguished themselves this spring.

In their own words:

“For nearly two decades, our partnership with the Aléo Foundation has enabled us to celebrate and honor young athletes who embody the values of excellence, perseverance and leadership that are at the heart of the Montreal Canadiens’ identity. We are extremely proud to work alongside Aléo to support and encourage these student-athletes who distinguish themselves not only on the ice, but also in their academic pursuits and within their communities. By investing in their development today, we are helping build the next generation of leaders who we are confident will make a positive impact far beyond the world of sport.”

- France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment, Club de hockey Canadien

“We saw it this spring: the Montreal Canadiens are a powerful unifying force, bringing together millions of people from all walks of life. This social, athletic, and human strength forms a strong identity for Quebecers and serves as a source of inspiration for the entire population. The Montreal Canadiens are hockey, but they are also so much more than just hockey! Knowing we are on the same team as the CH is a major driver in achieving our mission. Working together to support the athletic and academic successes of the next generation of youth and celebrating their efforts is a great privilege for us. Thank you for your continued trust over nearly two decades now.”

- Patricia Demers, Executive Director, Aléo Foundation

Recipients of the 2026 Montreal Canadiens Scholarship Program

Name

Age

City

School

Team

U17 boys - Ligue de hockey d'excellence du Québec (LHEQ) – $2,000 scholarships

Charles-Antoine Richard

17

Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel

Académie les Estacades

Estacades de la Mauricie 

Félix-Antoine Turgeon

16

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Dynamiques du Collège Charles-Lemoyne

U18 AAA girls - Ligue de hockey d'excellence du Québec (LHEQ) – $2,000 scholarships

Florence Bédard

16

Gatineau

École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau

Olympiques de l'Outaouais

Élisabeth Bergeron

16

Granby

École secondaire du Triolet

Harfangs de Sherbrooke

Anabelle Bourdages

16

Montréal (LaSalle)

Royal Vale School

Warriors du Lac St-Louis

Mariloup Couillard

17

Sainte-Julie

École d'éducation internationale

Remparts du Richelieu

Zoalie Doucet 

16

L'Assomption 

École secondaire l'Horizon

Étoiles de Laurentides-Lanaudière

Livia Landry

17

Lévis

École secondaire Pointe-Lévy

As de Québec

Raphaëlle Niquette

16

Trois-Rivières

Séminaire Saint-Joseph de Trois-Rivières

Stars 55 de la Mauricie Centre-du-Québec

Elsie Provencher

16

Laval

École secondaire Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry

Amazones de Laval-Montréal

U18 D1 boys - Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ) – $2,000 scholarships

Enrick Blain

17

Saint-Christophe d'Arthabaska

Collège Clarétain

Graal du Collège Clarétain

Louic Girouard

16

Mascouche

École secondaire du Coteau

Arsenal de l'École secondaire du Coteau

Axel Houle

17

Lévis

Collège de Lévis

Commandeurs du Collège de Lévis

Quebec M18 AAA Hockey Development League (LHM18AAAQ) – $2,000 scholarships

Alexis Bonin-Lallemand

17

Rosemère

École secondaire Saint-Gabriel

Vikings de Saint-Eustache

Charles-Étienne Boulet

17

Rimouski

Cégep de Rivière-du-Loup

Albatros du Collège Notre-Dame

Vincent Boutet

15

Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

Séminaire Saint-François

Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François

Xavier Gervais

15

Saguenay (Jonquière)

École polyvalente Arvida

Élites de Jonquière

Émile Guévin 

15

Saint-Léonard-d'Aston

Académie les Estacades

Estacades de Trois-Rivières

Alex-James Harvey

17

Gatineau

École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau

L'Intrépide de Gatineau

Zachary Lainesse

15

Lévis

École secondaire Pointe-Lévy

Chevaliers de Lévis

Bryce Lazare

16

Dollard-des-Ormeaux

St. Thomas High School

Lions du Lac St-Louis

Damien Leduc

16

Léry

École secondaire Louis-Phillipe-Paré

Grenadiers de Châteauguay

Pierre-Alexandre Lemieux

15

L'Assomption

Collège Esther-Blondin

Phénix du Collège Esther-Blondin

Tommy Leroux

16

Candiac

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Riverains du Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Zac Perreault

16

Montréal (Le Plateau-Mont-Royal)

Collège de Montréal

Rousseau-Royal de Laval-Montréal

Cole Renaud

16

Sainte-Julie

École secondaire Fadette

Gaulois de Saint-Hyacinthe

Malik Tremblay

16

Orford

École secondaire de La Ruche

Cantonniers de Magog

Raphaël Truchon

16

Québec (La Haute-Saint-Charles)

École secondaire d'Amos, pavillon La Forêt

Forestiers d'Amos

Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ) college recruitment scholarships – $3,000 scholarships

Maélie Laforge

18

Val d'Or
Collège Stanstead
Spartans du Collège Stanstead

Jérémy Quévillon

17

Rouyn-Noranda
École secondaire d'Amos, pavillon La Forêt
Forestiers d'Amos

University - Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ) - Guy-Lafleur Leadership Award – $4,000 scholarships

Conor Frenette

25

Gatineau

Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

Patriotes de l'UQTR

Mia Giles

21

Hammonds Plains

McGill University

Martlets de l'Université McGill

About the Aléo Foundation

The Aléo Foundation's mission is to maximize the full potential of the greatest number of excellent student-athletes from all walks of life, in order to generate a significant and lasting impact. Founded in 1985, the organization has awarded over $25 million in scholarships to more than 5,000 student-athletes across Quebec. In addition to these bursaries, the Foundation also provides lifelong services to all recipients during and after their athletic and academic careers. To support these services, the Aléo Research Chair is now a vector of scientific results available to the entire sports community. 

The Generations of Impact fundraising campaign aims to raise six million dollars over three years to bring us closer to our grand vision: that excellent student-athletes enrich society through their current and future leadership, both through their exceptional contributions and the inspiring examples they embody. 

To support Generations of Impact

For more information: fondationaleo.ca

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