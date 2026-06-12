Canadiens playoff watch parties raise over $320,000

MONTREAL – With all the gathering around the Bell Centre for the Canadiens’ recent playoff run came a significant contribution to some important team-related causes, thanks entirely to the fans who came out to show their support.

In total, $321,262 was raised during the team’s 19-game playoff run from three types of watch parties held at the Bell Centre: the “street” versions that saw thousands of people gather for home games in front of the arena, the two “in-bowl” Game 7 elimination games that aired the series-clinching wins against Tampa and Buffalo before a sold-out crowd, and the “pizza party” versions that were held at the venue’s Espace 1909 restaurant during rounds 2 and 3. The money will be split between the Canadiens Alumni Fund, the evenko Foundation, and the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

“It was incredible to see the degree to which our fans embraced and supported the team throughout the postseason this spring, and the way in which they packed both the streets around the Bell Centre as well as the arena itself to watch the games on giant screens became iconic scenes not just here in Montreal but around the world,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “That we were able to raise over $320,000 in the process to benefit some causes close to our organization is another positive footnote to add to the story of the club’s 2026 playoffs.”

The length of this year’s Canadiens postseason run allowed internal teams spanning the marketing, production, hospitality and security groups to refine and expand the execution of the team’s watch parties from one series to the next and at times, from one game to another. Working closely with the City of Montreal and the SPVM (police) to ensure a secure environment for all in attendance, organizers are already looking ahead to planning things for 2027.