Statement following the hiring of Pascal Vincent by the Seattle Kraken

Vincent was at the helm of the Laval Rocket during the past two seasons

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL - Canadiens President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton has issued the following statement regarding Pascal Vincent's appointment as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken.

"We would like to sincerely thank Pascal for his work and contribution to the Rocket and wish him all the best in his next professional chapter in Seattle," said Gorton. "He was highly committed to our success and made valuable contributions over the past several years. A native of Laval, Pascal was greatly appreciated and respected by the players, his staff members, and the fans. We are grateful for his dedication, leadership, and hard work during his time with the Rocket."

Thanks, and good luck, Pascal!

The search to fill the head coaching position with the Laval Rocket has begun, and the Club will not be providing further comment at this time.

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