TBL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Habs are looking for their second win of the week against a squad from Florida with the Lightning in town for a Thursday-night game at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
1. Martin St-Louis' troops earned their fourth win in five games and avoided a season sweep by the Panthers with a 5-3 win on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. Joel Armia, Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, and Nick Suzuki (twice) found the back of the net to propel the home side to victory. With a pair of markers, the captain reached and surpassed the 70-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career. By scoring his 31st and 32nd goals of the campaign, Suzuki became one of five Habs in the last 20 years to have that many tallies or more in a season (the others are Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty, Erik Cole and Alex Kovalev). Samuel Montembeault defended the crease, posting an impressive 37 saves on 40 shots.