STL@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens’ four-game losing streak came to an end on Saturday with a triumphant 5-2 win over the Blues at the Bell Centre.

The victory gave the Habs a 5-1 record in six home games against St. Louis dating back to 2018-19.

Joel Armia, Kirby Dach and Jake Evans notched their first goals of the season. Alex Newhook tallied his second on the campaign, while Cole Caufield scored his team-leading seventh goal with assists from captain Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson.

The former extended his point streak to six games (2G, 7A), while the latter is at seven points (7A) in only his 10th NHL game. According to NHL Public Relations, he became the first rookie defenseman in Canadiens history with seven helpers through his first 10 career games with the franchise. The 20-year-old also joins Cale Makar and Moritz Seider as one of three rookie blue-liners since 2019-20 with seven or more assists through their first 10 career regular-season games.