This marks the second time Slafkovsky has been named Player of the Year, having first received the honor in 2022.

“Back [in 2022], there was a lot of euphoria, the draft and everything around it. Now it’s calmer, we’re all probably more focused on hockey. Two wins, and I was a completely different player each time; we’ll see what the coming years bring,” Slafkovsky added.

The 20-year-old posted 50 points (20G, 30A) and rewrote Canadiens history in his sophomore NHL season. On March 26 in Colorado, the then 19-year-old registered an assist on Nick Suzuki’s goal to record his 40th point of the season, eclipsing Mario Tremblay’s record for most points by a teenager in a single season in franchise history.

The 2022 first-overall pick also became the first teenager in team history to record a nine-game point streak and the second-youngest Hab to score a hat trick, accomplishing the feat on April 9 against the Philadelphia Flyers.