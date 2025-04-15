CHI@MTL: Game recap 

MONTREAL – Ivan Demidov scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in his debut, but the Canadiens lost in a shootout 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Montreal will have to wait at least one more day to find out their playoff fate. The Habs can clinch a postseason berth on Tuesday, unless the Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation.

Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky also found the back of the net for the Canadiens on a night where Lane Hutson set the franchise for the most points (65) in a season by a rookie defenseman.

