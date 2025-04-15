CHI@MTL: Game recap 

Demidov makes NHL debut, scores first career goal but Habs fall to Hawks in SO

20250414_CHIMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Ivan Demidov scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in his debut, but the Canadiens lost in a shootout 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Montreal will have to wait at least one more day to find out their playoff fate. The Habs can clinch a postseason berth on Tuesday, unless the Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation.

Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky also found the back of the net for the Canadiens on a night where Lane Hutson set the franchise for the most points (65) in a season by a rookie defenseman.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 06:00 0-[1] Newhook (Demidov, Armia)

CHI@MTL: Newhook scores goal against Arvid Soderblom

P1 13:32 0-[2] Demidov (Armia, Matheson)

CHI@MTL: Demidov scores goal against Arvid Soderblom

P3 17:03 3-[3] Slafkovsky (Caufield, Hutson) – PPG

CHI@MTL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Arvid Soderblom

Shootout

Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine and Nick Suzuki were denied.

Chicago goals

P1 18:40 [1]-2 Bertuzzi (Nazar, Bedard) – PPG

P2 16:41 [2]-2 Nazar (Teravainen, Rinzel) – PPG

P3 05:39 [3]-2 Reichel (Slaggert, Veleno)

Shootout

Frank Nazar scored for the Hawks, while Teuvo Teravainen was stopped.

What’s next

The Canadiens will close out the 2024-25 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Fan Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame vs. CHI: Demidov

Postgame vs. CHI: Montembeault

Postgame vs. CHI: Gallagher

Postgame vs. CHI: Suzuki

Postgame vs. CHI: St-Louis

News Feed

Hughes: “It’s what makes Montreal the best hockey city in the world”

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Apr. 14 

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Apr. 10

Josh Anderson selected as the team candidate for the Bill Masterton trophy

DET@MTL: Game recap

Three-year, entry-level contract for Ivan Demidov

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 8 

Three-year, entry-level contract for Tyler Thorpe

DET@MTL: What you need to know

Suzuki named NHL’s second star of the week

MTL@NSH: Game recap 

MTL@NSH: What you need to know

PHI@MTL: Game recap