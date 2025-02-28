SJS@MTL: Game recap

Caufield’s OT winner sinks Sharks at the Bell Centre

20250227_SJSMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Cole Caufield’s highlight-reel goal in overtime carried the Canadiens past the San Jose Sharks 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

The 24-year-old threaded the puck between his legs to get around the Sharks defender before tucking it bar down, sending the Montreal faithful into a frenzy.

The celebration? Just as thrilling. Caufield launched his stick into the crowd as the Habs celebrated their third consecutive win.

When asked postgame where the goal ranks this season, his answer was as humble as it was simple: 28th.

It was indeed No. 28 on the year for Caufield, tying a career high.

Nick Suzuki (2) and Alex Newhook also scored for the Canadiens, while Owen Beck notched his first career point in the victory.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 06:49 1-[1] Suzuki (Caufield, Slafkovsky)

SJS@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

P1 19:04 2-[2] Suzuki (Hutson, Struble)

SJS@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

P2 02:22 3-[3] Newhook (Laine, Beck)

SJS@MTL: Newhook scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

OT 03:21 3-[4] Caufield (Suzuki, Montembeault)

SJS@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

San Jose goals

P1 03:56 [1]-0-Zetterlund (Smith, Wennberg)

P1 12:38 [2]-1 Sturm (Kostin, Graf)

P2 17:29 [3]-2 Smith (Mukhamadullin, Wennberg)

What’s next

The Canadiens open a home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The return leg is set for Monday at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

