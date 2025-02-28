SJS@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield’s highlight-reel goal in overtime carried the Canadiens past the San Jose Sharks 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

The 24-year-old threaded the puck between his legs to get around the Sharks defender before tucking it bar down, sending the Montreal faithful into a frenzy.

The celebration? Just as thrilling. Caufield launched his stick into the crowd as the Habs celebrated their third consecutive win.

When asked postgame where the goal ranks this season, his answer was as humble as it was simple: 28th.

It was indeed No. 28 on the year for Caufield, tying a career high.

Nick Suzuki (2) and Alex Newhook also scored for the Canadiens, while Owen Beck notched his first career point in the victory.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

