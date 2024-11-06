Shea Weber returns to the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – A freshly-enshrined Shea Weber will be returning to the Bell Centre on November 16 to celebrate his induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The former Habs captain will officially become the 61st member of the organization inducted into the Hall of Fame when his induction ceremony takes place on November 11 in Toronto. He will then make his way east to be honored by the Bell Centre faithful the following Saturday night.

The bruising blue-liner devastated opposing goalies with his blazing slap shot for 16 NHL seasons, racking up 589 points (224G, 365A) in 1,038 career games. Named the 30th captain in franchise history in 2018, the Sicamous, BC native was a force on and off the ice in Montreal, capping his career in 2021 by leading the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993.

Following his induction ceremony in Toronto, Weber will make his way to his former hockey home to keep the good times rolling with a pregame ceremony in his honor, where his place in the team’s “Ring of Honor” will be unveiled live.

