MONTREAL - The Canadiens dropped a 2-1 decision to the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Friday.

It was the team’s third preseason game of the exhibition calendar and the first of two meetings in as many nights between both teams.

Nicolas Beaudin, Gustav Lindstrom, John Parker-Jones, and Tanner Pearson made their respective debuts in bleu-blanc-rouge tonight.

Cayden Primeau made 24 saves.