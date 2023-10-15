News Feed

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

For her

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Heineman, Norlinder loaned to Laval

Canadiens make pair of roster moves

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 7 

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

New Saturday night tradition sees on-ice traffic cone race take place during first intermission

MONTREAL – Youppi! was not the only oversized orange character present at the Canadiens’ home opener.

During first intermission of the game against Chicago, the team debuted a new in-game entertainment feature for Saturday nights featuring giant anthropomorphic racing traffic cones.

A part of FANatic Saturdays programming for the 2023-24 season, Rush Hour Rally sees four distinct traffic cone characters from four Montreal neighborhoods compete in a two-lap footrace on the Bell Centre ice.

Over the 12-race season, fans are encouraged to stay in their seats during first intermission every Saturday to cheer their favorite cones to victory. Whether it’s Connie (Old Montreal), Flash (West Island), P-J (Plateau-Mont-Royal), or K.O. (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve), only one can rule the road!

20231014-mtl-chi-VMB_1957

K.O. won the inaugural race, and fans can consult the full season standings, read cone bios, or buy tickets to a future Saturday game by visiting the Rush Hour Rally homepage, here.