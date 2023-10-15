Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

MONTREAL – Youppi! was not the only oversized orange character present at the Canadiens’ home opener.

During first intermission of the game against Chicago, the team debuted a new in-game entertainment feature for Saturday nights featuring giant anthropomorphic racing traffic cones.

A part of FANatic Saturdays programming for the 2023-24 season, Rush Hour Rally sees four distinct traffic cone characters from four Montreal neighborhoods compete in a two-lap footrace on the Bell Centre ice.

Over the 12-race season, fans are encouraged to stay in their seats during first intermission every Saturday to cheer their favorite cones to victory. Whether it’s Connie (Old Montreal), Flash (West Island), P-J (Plateau-Mont-Royal), or K.O. (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve), only one can rule the road!