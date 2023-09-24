News Feed

Training Camp | Quotes of the day 

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

Red vs. White scrimmage: What you need to know

The Bell Centre welcomes fans back for the 2023-24 season Sunday with the annual event presented by IGA

From free snacks to transit tips, here’s how fans can get the most out of the day: 

1. Doors for the 1:00 p.m. event open at 11:00 a.m., and fans will want to arrive early to not miss any of the action on a busy Sunday in the city. 

Note that the annual Marathon Beneva de Montreal is also scheduled for Sunday, which will result in numerous road closures around town. Fans attending the scrimmage are strongly encouraged to consider taking public transit to the Bell Centre (Bonaventure or Lucien-L'Allier Stations) to avoid delays. A map outlining all road closures is available on the official marathon Web site

2. Feeling peckish? Upon entering the Bell Centre, fans will receive a coupon redeemable at designated concession counters in Sections 102, 123, 112, 115, or M2 for a free snack courtesy of Coca-Cola, IGA, and Minute Maid. The Révélations IGA food truck will also be on-site outdoors at Canadiens Plaza for fans to sample exclusive products. Bon appetit! 

3. Sunday’s scrimmage is sold out, but fans can tune in to the intrasquad game for free online here courtesy of RDS. The event will also be televised on RDS2, with a pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. 

4. The lineups for Team Red and Team White on Sunday will be announced ahead of puck drop. Keep an eye on this space, or follow the Canadiens on Instagram, Threads, , and Facebook to see how the Habs will face off. In any case, it’s safe to predict a Montreal W. 

5. Attending the event for the first time? Note that the format is a little different from an NHL game. The scrimmage will consist of two 30-minute periods, including 25 minutes of running time and the last five minutes operating on stopped time. The two periods will be followed by a five-minute 3-on-3 game with stopped time. If the game ends in a tie, a shootout will be held to determine the winning team.