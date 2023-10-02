News Feed

MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex on before departing for Toronto.

Here's tonight's projected lineup:

Pregame @ TOR : Projected lineup
Forwards

22 Caufield

14 Suzuki

17 Anderson

49 Harvey-Pinard

77 Dach

20 Slafkovsky

70 Pearson

91 Monahan

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

56 Ylonen

Defensemen

59 Norlinder

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

26 Kovacevic

54 Harris

94 Mailloux

Goalies

34 Allen

30 Primeau

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. You can catch all the action on Sportsnet and RDS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm on the radio. Enjoy the game!