MTL@TOR: Projected lineup - Oct. 2

BROSSARD – The Canadiens held a morning skate at the CN Sports Complex on before departing for Toronto.
Here's tonight's projected lineup:
Forwards
22 Caufield
14 Suzuki
17 Anderson
49 Harvey-Pinard
77 Dach
20 Slafkovsky
70 Pearson
91 Monahan
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
71 Evans
56 Ylonen
Defensemen
59 Norlinder
58 Savard
72 Xhekaj
26 Kovacevic
54 Harris
94 Mailloux
Goalies
34 Allen
30 Primeau
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. You can catch all the action on Sportsnet and RDS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm on the radio. Enjoy the game!