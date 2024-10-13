Prime Monday Night Hockey debuts in Montreal

MONTREAL – Canadiens hockey: It's on Prime.

Habs games officially enter the streaming era on Thanksgiving Monday with the debut of Prime Monday Night Hockey in Canada, featuring a marquee Pittsburgh-Montreal matchup.

Beginning this season, Prime Video is the exclusive English-language broadcaster of all national Monday night NHL games in Canada. For Canadiens fans watching in English across the country, that means five games which will only be on the streaming video service.

WATCH: Penguins at Canadiens on Prime Monday Night Hockey

But whether tuning in from a connected screen or in the stands, Prime Monday Night Hockey games will feature exciting programming for viewers both at home and at the arena.

An all-star broadcast team comprised of John Forslund (play-by-play), Mark Messier (guest analyst), Thomas Hickey (between-the-benches analyst), Blake Bolden (desk analyst), Adnan Virk (host), Andi Petrillo (rinkside reporter), Jody Shelley (booth analyst), and Shane Hnidy (analyst) will give fans streaming the game insights before, during, and after each contest. The cast of talent assigned will be on-site at every national Monday night game to bring the atmosphere from inside each rink to viewers across Canada.

Fans at the Bell Centre meanwhile can see the Prime Monday Night Hockey desk and broadcasters live, located in Section M2 of the arena. The inaugural game on Oct. 14 will feature special guest Geoff Molson joining Virk, Messier and Bolden at the desk during first intermission. The game will also feature a 45-minute pregame show as of 7:00 p.m., live from Section M2.

Prime Monday Night Hockey is available to anyone in Canada with access to the Internet and an Amazon Prime account. Free 30-day trials are available for non-members, giving access to the entire Prime Video library, including Prime Monday Night Hockey. Prime Video can be streamed on Web browsers and via an app on over 650 devices, including smart TVs, game consoles, iOS and Android mobile phones, Fire TV hardware and more.

Fans requiring assistance tuning in can click here to chat with Amazon Customer Service or consult FAQs.

The full list of Canadiens games on Prime Monday Night Hockey is below.