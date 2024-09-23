PHI@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

As part of Leaguewide tributes to the late Gaudreau brothers, the Canadiens will honor the memory of the siblings pregame. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats prior to puck drop to join the players in a moment of silence.

TEAM COMPARISONS

While Montreal waits until Monday night to see their first preseason action, Philadelphia opened their exhibition schedule with a 6-2 blowout win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Flyers 2023 first-round pick Matvei Michkov was in the lineup against the Caps, likely meaning he will be absent tonight.

Last season, the Habs were 2-0-1 against the Flyers. Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson were instrumental in the results, each recording five points in three matchups with the Metropolitan Division opponent.

LINEUP TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER TODAY

The current roster at Canadiens Training Camp played a round-robin intrasquad tournament from Thursday to Saturday. On Monday, 20 of them will face their first real NHL opposition of the preseason. Though tonight’s lineup is yet to be announced, fans are likely to see a mix of both NHLers and prospects take the ice at the Bell Centre.

Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine have been paired together since the start of the camp and are among the candidates to suit up against the Flyers. The two have not seen game action since Oct. 14, 2023, and Dec. 14, 2023, respectively. Lane Hutson and Oliver Kapanen may also make their preseason debuts, both having showed promise early in their first NHL training camp.

Head coach Martin St-Louis is expected to address the media at the CN Sports Complex pregame. Keep an eye on this space, or follow the Canadiens on Instagram, Threads, X and Facebook to see which players will be in uniform when the lineups drop later today.

NEW THREADS

The new 2024-25 Fanatics jerseys arrived on Saturday and are now available for purchase at Tricolore Sports. With three options to choose from—including new this season, the official on-ice sweaters worn by the players—fans cans gear up in the Canadiens threads right for them.