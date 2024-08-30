Canadiens mourn the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The Canadiens family is profoundly saddened to learn this morning of the tragic passing of brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The organization joins the entire hockey community in offering its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Johnny and Matthew, as well as to their many teammates, coaches, and friends who had the privilege of knowing and crossing paths with them during their inspiring hockey careers.

The Club also extends its deepest condolences to all members of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames organizations during these difficult times.

To the hockey world, who has lost two exceptional ambassadors and individuals of even greater quality, our thoughts and prayers are with you. The Canadiens, as throughout the NHL, mourn the loss of Johnny and Matthew.