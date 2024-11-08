Pezzetta teams up with fans, Montreal business for Movember

MONTREAL – Michael Pezzetta ‘moustache’ you a question: How much can he raise for Movember this year?

Throughout November, the Canadiens forward will be growing his moustache for Movember, an annual charity campaign to raise awareness and funds in support of men’s health.

A committed “Mo Bro” for the better part of a decade, Pezzetta hopes the extra layer on his upper lip continues to push the envelope, sparking new conversations about men’s well-being.

“The hair and the mustache kind of became a part of my image,” Pezzetta said. “To be able to raise money by cutting my hair or growing my moustache during November feels special and it speaks to me. Childhood cancer, men’s health and mental health is something that I've always advocated for, so it just makes sense to do these things.”

While the 26-year-old lets his whiskers do the talking this month, he’s also looking to grow something more meaningful: a stronger bond with the community. Partnering with social media influencers and with a local West Island restaurant, the Habs forward is focused on expanding his impact this Movember.

“For me, it’s always about how I can reach out and include different people and organizations—especially here in Quebec,” explained the Toronto native. "They wanted to help, so it was perfect to be able to reach out to them. They kind of organized something together and have a huge bond with the fans, so it's a perfect match."

Last year, Pezz, as he’s often referred to, raised over $10,000 with the help of friends, family and you, the fans.

“The nice messages that people send [on my page] definitely don’t go unnoticed,” he said.

This year, the winger is determined to surpass a goal of $10,000 once more, and to sweeten the deal, Pezzetta is once again offering progressively unlocked prizes as his Movember campaign gains momentum, with donations already approaching the $2,000 mark:

$1,000: A team signed hat

$3,000: A signed stick

$5,000: A team signed jersey

$10,000: Two tickets to a Canadiens game + a postgame meet-and-greet

Fans will be given one entry into the draw for each donation. The winners will be announced at the end of the month.

As the cherry on top, Pezzetta announced a special signing event at Cugini’s Pizza in Pierrefonds, QC on November 24. Join the Habs forward from 5:00-6:30 p.m., with all proceeds from the day benefiting Movember.

For more information on Pezzetta’s Movember campaign or to donate, click here.