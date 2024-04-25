Pezzetta’s act of kindness a ‘cut’ above the rest

LAVAL – Does Miracle-Gro work on hair? Asking for a Hab.

Until last Sunday, Michael Pezzetta’s mane could have been mistaken for topiary at Montreal’s Botanical Gardens. But it was time for a spring trim.

If you’re looking for the 26-year-old now, look not for the distinctive locks. On April 21, Pezzetta, at the hands of his cousin Nick at M.A.K Barbershop in Laval, chopped off 32 centimeters of his hair to donate to the CanDonate Hair Foundation, a Montreal-based organization that makes free wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments.

MAKE A DONATION TO PEZZETTA'S CAMPAIGN

“[Your hair] is your look, that’s who you are. It kind of defines your style, and to lose that when it’s out of your control I’m sure is hard,” Pezzetta empathized, while speaking to the Canadiens’ content team.

The concern prompted the Toronto, ON native to consider how he could make an impact, and that’s when Pezzetta found the CanDonate Hair Foundation online.

“They have a bunch of volunteers making wigs and giving them to these children for free so that they can kind of get their confidence back,” continued the third-year Hab. “I thought it was the perfect link up and said, ‘Let’s get it done!’”

By temporarily parting ways with a piece of his identity, something he says “means a lot” to him, Pezzetta feels he is showing solidarity with children losing their hair due to an illness.

“[My hair] has been a big staple in my life for so long and I just wanted to show them, like, ‘Hey, I’ll do it too’ and hopefully raise money in the process,” added the Habs’ No. 55.