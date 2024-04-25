Pezzetta’s act of kindness a ‘cut’ above the rest

Habs forward donated his locks to CanDonate Hair Foundation for children who have lost their hair to cancer treatments

PEZZ-05
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

LAVAL – Does Miracle-Gro work on hair? Asking for a Hab.

Until last Sunday, Michael Pezzetta’s mane could have been mistaken for topiary at Montreal’s Botanical Gardens. But it was time for a spring trim.

If you’re looking for the 26-year-old now, look not for the distinctive locks. On April 21, Pezzetta, at the hands of his cousin Nick at M.A.K Barbershop in Laval, chopped off 32 centimeters of his hair to donate to the CanDonate Hair Foundation, a Montreal-based organization that makes free wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments.

“[Your hair] is your look, that’s who you are. It kind of defines your style, and to lose that when it’s out of your control I’m sure is hard,” Pezzetta empathized, while speaking to the Canadiens’ content team.

The concern prompted the Toronto, ON native to consider how he could make an impact, and that’s when Pezzetta found the CanDonate Hair Foundation online.

“They have a bunch of volunteers making wigs and giving them to these children for free so that they can kind of get their confidence back,” continued the third-year Hab. “I thought it was the perfect link up and said, ‘Let’s get it done!’”

By temporarily parting ways with a piece of his identity, something he says “means a lot” to him, Pezzetta feels he is showing solidarity with children losing their hair due to an illness.

“[My hair] has been a big staple in my life for so long and I just wanted to show them, like, ‘Hey, I’ll do it too’ and hopefully raise money in the process,” added the Habs’ No. 55.

Pezzetta has set a goal to raise $5,000 for the CanDonate Hair Foundation to help the volunteers who offer their time and efforts making the wigs.

And it isn’t his first hair-related act of goodwill in the community, either. In November, Pezzetta put his whiskers to work, raising money for Movember.

“Any time I have an opportunity to do anything [in the community], I want to be involved,” Pezzetta explained. “I’m pretty sure I raised just over $10,000 for Movember. I was really proud of that and that campaign. Hair is something that a lot of people associate with me, so if I can use it to raise money for something bigger than myself, I want to be involved.”

As for the ‘do itself, Pezz—as he’s known to the Montreal faithful—is looking forward to a lighter, less sweaty summer and a head of hair that’s easier to maintain. Even if it’s going to take some adjustments getting used to.

“I’m going to need to re-weigh in on the scales and get a new bio going!” joked Pezzetta. “I’m going to need a smaller helmet at the rink.”

For more information on Pezzetta’s campaign or to donate, click here.

