Paper transactions done with Beck and Dobes

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Friday that they’ve done paper transactions with Owen Beck, who was with the Club on an emergency recall basis, and Jakub Dobes to make them eligible for a loan to the Laval Rocket.

Beck was most recently called up on February 24. He’s played 11 games with the Canadiens this season, and picked up his first career NHL point with an assist on February 27 at home against the San Jose Sharks.

For his part, Dobes was recalled by the Canadiens on December 27 and made his NHL debut the following night, going on to win his first five career starts in the League. Dobes has a 6-2-1 record, 2.63 goals-against average, .909 save percentage, and one shutout in 10 appearances so far this season.