OTT@MTL: What you need to know

Lane Hutson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Tuesday for the first bobblehead giveaway of the 2025-26 season. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Lane Hutson bobblehead, courtesy of RONA.

The collectibles will be distributed at all entrances. Note that doors giving access to M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec and suites open at 5:00 p.m. while doors for the rest of the arena open at 5:30 p.m.

The Canadiens open December with eight of their next 11 games at home — a welcome stretch as they look to make up ground lost in November. Winners of three of their last four, they’re trending the right way. Montreal sits third in the Atlantic Division, just one point back of Boston with three games in hand, and will aim to strengthen their spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the Christmas break.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has dropped three of its last four, including a rough 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday — the sixth stop on a taxing seven-game road trip that wraps up Tuesday in Montreal. One point behind the Canadiens, the Sens arrive at the Bell Centre looking to reclaim ground of their own and settle the score after last month’s 4-3 overtime defeat to Montreal.

The Senators did get a boost with captain Brady Tkachuk returning recently from a lengthy stint on injured reserve. However, defenseman Thomas Chabot remains out with an upper-body injury, making matters worse for an Ottawa side that has allowed the eighth-most goals per game this season.

Nov. 1 vs: OTT: 4-3 (OT) MTL

Dec. 2 vs. OTT:

Jan. 17 @ OTT:

Mar. 11 @ OTT:

Given the recent history between Montreal and Ottawa, having both Xhekaj brothers in the lineup is exactly what you want. If things get heated — and they usually do between these two teams — the Canadiens are well equipped with No. 63 and No. 72 patrolling their side.

And with Brady Tkachuk back for the Senators, there’s even more reason to expect some sparks. He’s still working his way back after a long recovery, but Ottawa’s captain always seems to find an extra gear in rivalry games.

Here's how the Senators and Canadiens match up by the numbers: