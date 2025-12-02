OTT@MTL: What you need to know

The first 8,000 fans through the doors on Tuesday will receive a Lane Hutson bobblehead!

cms-20251202-previewEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens return home from a three-game road trip to host the Ottawa Senators on Lane Hutson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHEN
Tuesday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, TSN5, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Lane Hutson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Tuesday for the first bobblehead giveaway of the 2025-26 season. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Lane Hutson bobblehead, courtesy of RONA.

The collectibles will be distributed at all entrances. Note that doors giving access to M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec and suites open at 5:00 p.m. while doors for the rest of the arena open at 5:30 p.m.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens open December with eight of their next 11 games at home — a welcome stretch as they look to make up ground lost in November. Winners of three of their last four, they’re trending the right way. Montreal sits third in the Atlantic Division, just one point back of Boston with three games in hand, and will aim to strengthen their spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the Christmas break.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has dropped three of its last four, including a rough 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday — the sixth stop on a taxing seven-game road trip that wraps up Tuesday in Montreal. One point behind the Canadiens, the Sens arrive at the Bell Centre looking to reclaim ground of their own and settle the score after last month’s 4-3 overtime defeat to Montreal.

The Senators did get a boost with captain Brady Tkachuk returning recently from a lengthy stint on injured reserve. However, defenseman Thomas Chabot remains out with an upper-body injury, making matters worse for an Ottawa side that has allowed the eighth-most goals per game this season.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 1 vs: OTT: 4-3 (OT) MTL

Dec. 2 vs. OTT:

Jan. 17 @ OTT:

Mar. 11 @ OTT:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Given the recent history between Montreal and Ottawa, having both Xhekaj brothers in the lineup is exactly what you want. If things get heated — and they usually do between these two teams — the Canadiens are well equipped with No. 63 and No. 72 patrolling their side.

And with Brady Tkachuk back for the Senators, there’s even more reason to expect some sparks. He’s still working his way back after a long recovery, but Ottawa’s captain always seems to find an extra gear in rivalry games.

BY THE NUMBERS: SENS-HABS

Here’s how the Senators and Canada match up by the numbers:

Senators
📈
Canadiens
12-9-4
RECORD
13-8-3
3.04
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.42
3.36
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.54
21.79%
POWER PLAY
23.53%
69.86%
PENALTY KILL
76.54%
Pinto (12)
GOALS
Caufield (14)
Sanderson (15)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (21)
Stützle (23)
POINTS
Suzuki (28)
Spence (6)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (14)
Cozens (75)
HITS
Slafkovsky (44)

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC

New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.

The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.

Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

Related Content

Lane Hutson Bobblehead Night presented by RONA

News Feed

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 2

Subban on Markov: ‘He never got enough credit for how good he was’ 

Lines at practice – Dec. 1

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

MTL@COL: Game recap

MTL@COL: What you need to know

MTL@VGK: Game recap

Five-year contract extension for Mike Matheson

MTL@VGK: What you need to know

Buna: ‘Don’t be afraid to ask for help’

Black Friday sports deals from Canadiens and more

Samuel Blais claimed off waivers

MTL@UTA: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 26

MTL@UTA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 25

Joshua Roy loaned to the Laval Rocket

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 24