OTT@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens score four unanswered in comeback win over Senators

20250318_OTTMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Josh Anderson scored two goals and Christian Dvorak tallied four points, as the Canadiens came back to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

With the win and the Rangers loss, Montreal leapfrogged New York for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Canadiens trailed 3-2 in the third period before rallying off four unanswered goals en route to victory.

Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher were the other Habs to score on Tuesday.

Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves as Montreal triumphed Ottawa for a third straight time this season.

Montreal goals

P1 02:07 0-[1] Dvorak (Gallagher, Savard)

OTT@MTL: Dvorak scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P3 03:38 2-[2] Hutson (Evans)

OTT@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P3 10:22 3-[3] Anderson (Carrier, Dvorak)

OTT@MTL: Anderson scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P3 15:23 3-[4] Suzuki (Gallagher, Heineman) – PPG

OTT@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Linus Ullmark

P3 18:16 3-[5] Anderson (Dvorak, Evans) – EN

Josh Anderson with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

P3 19:01 3-[6] Gallagher (Dvorak) – EN

Brendan Gallagher with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

Ottawa goals

P1 16:42 [1]-1 Batherson (Cozens)

P2 12:38 [2]-1 Amadio (Hamonic, Giroux)

P3 06:13 [3]-2 Hamonic (Perron, Kleven)

What’s next

The Canadiens head to Long Island for another matchup with heavy playoff implications, as Montreal takes on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday.

