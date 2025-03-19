OTT@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Josh Anderson scored two goals and Christian Dvorak tallied four points, as the Canadiens came back to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

With the win and the Rangers loss, Montreal leapfrogged New York for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Canadiens trailed 3-2 in the third period before rallying off four unanswered goals en route to victory.

Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher were the other Habs to score on Tuesday.

Samuel Montembeault made 22 saves as Montreal triumphed Ottawa for a third straight time this season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

