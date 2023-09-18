OTT@MTL: Game recap 

BUFFALO – The Canadiens rookies triumphed 2-1 over the Senators at LECOM Harborcenter on Monday afternoon.

Jean-François Houle’s squad wrapped up the 2023 Prospects Challenge with a winning record (2-1). The Senators got on the board first with a goal from Tarun Fizer, but Riley Kidney notched the equalizer for the Habs in the second period. Jan Mysak tallied the game-winner in the third period for his second goal of the tournament.

The Habs outshot the Senators 35-17. Jan Spunar made 16 saves for the win.