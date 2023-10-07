MTL@OTT: Projected lineup

MONT-TREMBLANT - The Habs pay visit to the Senators in Ottawa tonight for their last preseason game.
Here's a look at the projected lineup:
Montembeault to start in net vs. Senators
MONT-TREMBLANT - The Habs pay visit to the Senators in Ottawa tonight for their last preseason game.
Here's a look at the projected lineup:
During his media availability, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will be tonight's starting goalie.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the game on TSN5 and RDS or listen on the radio at TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.