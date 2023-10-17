News Feed

CH Weekly: October 16 to 22

CH Weekly: October 16 to 22
Updates from practice - Oct. 16

Updates from practice - Oct. 16
“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16

“United by Hockey” Mobile Museum to visit CN Sports Complex on October 16
CHI@MTL: Game recap

CHI@MTL: Game recap
Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game

Rush Hour Rally debuts at Canadiens game
Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 14
CHI@MTL: What you need to know

CHI@MTL: What you need to know
CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 

CH Weekly: A guide to the home opener 
New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season

New artist series coming to Bell Centre this season
Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement

Unofficial Canadiens mascot METAL! announces retirement
For her

For her
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 13
Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy

Mike Matheson awarded the Jean Béliveau Trophy
MTL@TOR: Game recap

MTL@TOR: Game recap
MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MTL@TOR: What you need to know
2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process

2023-24 season preview: Trusting the process
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 10
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Oct. 9

MIN@MTL: What you need to know

Habs and Wild set to clash at Bell Centre on Tuesday

20231017 - Game Preview - EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens welcome the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi Electric.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

TICKETS: Wild @ Canadiens 🎟️

1. The Habs enjoyed a successful home opener with a big 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Cole Caufield, Tanner Pearson and Sean Monahan brought the crowd to their feet with a goal each, while Samuel Montembeault made 28 saves. In two games, Montreal has earned three out of a possible four points. The Canadiens will continue their opening homestand with tonight's game against Minnesota and Saturday's contest against Washington.

Recap: Blackhawks at Canadiens 10.14.23

2. In preparation for their tilt with the Wild, Martin St-Louis' men hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday. Christian Dvorak continued to practice in a non-contact jersey with his teammates. The Canadiens will hold an optional morning skate today at 10:30 a.m. at the Bell Centre followed by media availabilities which will be streamed live on the team's YouTube, and Facebook accounts.

3. Montreal’s opponents likewise held a practice yesterday ahead of tonight’s game. So far this season, the Wild are 1-1-0 with a 2-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers and a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs last week. Matt Boldy suffered an upper-body injury against Toronto and is listed as week to week. With several departures during the offseason, including John Klingberg, Matt Dumba, Gustav Nyquist and others, Minnesota’s most notable acquisition was three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon. Fans should keep an eye out for Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello who each enjoyed success in 2022-23. Captain Jared Spurgeon is out with an upper-body injury that he sustained during the preseason.

4. For fans attending tonight’s game, make sure to get your hands on a desk calendar, presented by Mitsubishi Electric. What’s more, you can enter to win one of five calendars signed by assistant captain Brendan Gallagher. You have until tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET to enter the contest.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on TSN 2 or RDS on television, or listen in on 98,5 fm on the radio. For tickets to the game, click here.