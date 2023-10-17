MIN@MTL: What you need to know

2. In preparation for their tilt with the Wild, Martin St-Louis' men hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Monday. Christian Dvorak continued to practice in a non-contact jersey with his teammates. The Canadiens will hold an optional morning skate today at 10:30 a.m. at the Bell Centre followed by media availabilities which will be streamed live on the team's YouTube, and Facebook accounts.

3. Montreal’s opponents likewise held a practice yesterday ahead of tonight’s game. So far this season, the Wild are 1-1-0 with a 2-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers and a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs last week. Matt Boldy suffered an upper-body injury against Toronto and is listed as week to week. With several departures during the offseason, including John Klingberg, Matt Dumba, Gustav Nyquist and others, Minnesota’s most notable acquisition was three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon. Fans should keep an eye out for Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello who each enjoyed success in 2022-23. Captain Jared Spurgeon is out with an upper-body injury that he sustained during the preseason.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.