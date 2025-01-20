NYR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens erased four separate one-goal deficits and Patrik Laine completed the comeback in overtime as the Habs beat the New York Rangers 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Juraj Slafkovsky leveled the game in the third period, and Laine finished off a pretty play from Kaiden Guhle to secure the extra point for Montreal, their 50th of the season.

Brendan Gallagher, Christian Dvorak and Nick Suzuki also scored for Montreal.

With an assist on Slafkovsky’s marker, Lane Hutson set a new record for the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in franchise history.

Jakub Dobes, who made a pair of timely saves in the extra frame, became the fourth goalie born outside of North America to win each of his first five NHL starts, per NHL PR.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.