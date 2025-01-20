NYR@MTL: Game recap

Laine scores game-winning goal in OT, Habs complete dramatic comeback win over Rangers

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

MONTREAL – The Canadiens erased four separate one-goal deficits and Patrik Laine completed the comeback in overtime as the Habs beat the New York Rangers 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

Juraj Slafkovsky leveled the game in the third period, and Laine finished off a pretty play from Kaiden Guhle to secure the extra point for Montreal, their 50th of the season.

Brendan Gallagher, Christian Dvorak and Nick Suzuki also scored for Montreal.

With an assist on Slafkovsky’s marker, Lane Hutson set a new record for the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in franchise history.

Jakub Dobes, who made a pair of timely saves in the extra frame, became the fourth goalie born outside of North America to win each of his first five NHL starts, per NHL PR.

Roster

Owen Beck, who was recalled ahead of Sunday’s matchup, made his Bell Centre debut against the Rangers, entering the lineup in place of Michael Pezzetta.

Montreal goals

P1 13:52 1-[1] Gallagher (Dvorak, Anderson)

NYR@MTL: Gallagher scores goal against Jonathan Quick

P2 05:07 2-[2] Dvorak (Gallagher, Newhook)

NYR@MTL: Dvorak scores PPG against Jonathan Quick

P2 15:05 3-[3] Suzuki (Unassisted)

NYR@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Jonathan Quick

P3 12:52 4-[4] Slafkovsky (Caufield, Hutson)

NYR@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Jonathan Quick

OT 03:20 4-[5] Laine (Guhle, Evans)

NYR@MTL: Laine scores goal against Jonathan Quick

New York goals

P1 11:17 [1]-0 Lafrenière (Miller)

P1 14:38 [2]-1 Cuylle (Unassisted)

P2 10:24 [3]-2 Zibanejad (Fox, Panarin) – PPG

P2 16:20 [4]-3 Kreider (Fox, Lindgren)

What’s next

The Canadiens welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to town on Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. For tickets, click here.

