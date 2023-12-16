NYI@MTL: What you need to know

Saturday night hockey between the Habs and Islanders

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Christmas has come early to the Bell Centre as the Canadiens and New York Islanders are set to square off for the bleu-blanc-rouge's final home game of 2023.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. Despite holding 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the Habs couldn’t stop the Penguins from completing a 4-3 comeback win in a shootout on Wednesday. David Savard, Jayden Struble and Sean Monahan scored for the home side, but Pittsburgh rallied with three goals of their own, including a pair from captain Sidney Crosby. Tied after 60 minutes of play, the game went into overtime, but the five-minute period failed to determine a victor. A 12-round shootout ultimately decided the winner, with Penguin Jansen Harkins besting goaltender Samuel Montembeault to lead his team to victory. The latter finished the night with 27 saves.

Recap: Penguins at Canadiens 12.13.23

2. Speaking of the 27-year-old netminder, it was confirmed on Friday that Montembeault will get the start against the Islanders. Any other changes to the lineup may be known during head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference streamed on the team’s official accounts on YouTube, Facebook and X. The team will hold a morning skate prior to tonight’s game at the Bell Centre.

3. ‘Tis the season to be jolly and the Canadiens want to get fans into the holiday spirit with Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Lafleur. Arrive early to take in the festivities; the first 8,000 fans in the building will receive an ornament, courtesy of Lafleur. Make sure to stop by our Christmas booth to get your sugar fix with cupcakes, cookies, treats and more. Every purchase at our booth brings you closer to a win with our lucky wheel of special prizes, including a pair of tickets to see the Canadiens in action. Many more surprises are on tap, so be there! Additionally, you could meet and take a photo with some dogs from the Asista Foundation, a non-profit organization that trains service dogs for a variety of needs, including post-traumatic stress, autism, severe anxiety, and more. Captain Nick Suzuki is an ambassador for this foundation. Be sure to be on the lookout for the pups!

4. The Habs will be catching the Islanders on the second night of a back-to-back. The visitors are coming into town following a 5-4 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins at UBS Arena on Friday. Despite the loss, Lane Lambert’s contingent has amassed 15 out of a possible 20 points in their last 10 games during which they enjoyed a four-game winning streak. They have yet to lose in regulation this month. Of note, forwards Mathew Barzal (3G, 6A) and Bo Horvat (4G, 5A) have each registered nine points in their last five outings. In the same number of games, defenseman Noah Dobson has accumulated seven points, all of which are assists. Goaltenders Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov have shared the net this season, with the former getting 19 starts to the latter’s 10. 

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here. Watch the game on Citytv, Sportsnet East, or TVA Sports, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

