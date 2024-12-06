NSH@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens shutout Predators at the Bell Centre

20241205_NSHMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and Patrik Laine scored, while Samuel Montembeault turned aside 29 shots to lead the Habs past the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

With assists on Laine’s second goal in as many outings, Lane Hutson (6A) and Nick Suzuki (3G, 5A) extended their point streaks to five games.

Montembeault’s third shutout of the season ties him for first in the NHL with Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The Canadiens made a last-minute change ahead of the contest as Kaiden Guhle could not participate due to illness. Justin Barron joined Jayden Struble on the second pairing, while Lane Hutson moved up to play with Mike Matheson in Guhle’s absence.

P1 07:50 0-[1] Evans (Unassisted) - SHG

NSH@MTL: Evans scores SHG against Justus Annunen

P3 01:14 0-[2] Laine (Hutson, Suzuki) - PPG (5-on-3)

NSH@MTL: Laine scores PPG against Justus Annunen

P3 19:14 0-[3] Armia (Evans, Xhekaj) - EN

NSH@MTL: Armia scores empty-net goal

FANatic Saturday awaits fans as the Canadiens will host the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

