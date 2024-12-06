NSH@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and Patrik Laine scored, while Samuel Montembeault turned aside 29 shots to lead the Habs past the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

With assists on Laine’s second goal in as many outings, Lane Hutson (6A) and Nick Suzuki (3G, 5A) extended their point streaks to five games.

Montembeault’s third shutout of the season ties him for first in the NHL with Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

ROSTER