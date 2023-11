MONTREAL – The Canadiens poured on the pressure late, outshooting their opponents 35-29, but ultimately ran out of time in a 2-1 loss to the Flames at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Gustav Lindström, who was in the lineup in place of an injured Jordan Harris, scored his first as a Hab and Samuel Montembeault stopped 27 of 29 shots in the Montreal crease.

Former Canadiens captain, and newly inducted member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Pierre Turgeon, was honored at the Bell Centre pregame.