BOS@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens host the Boston Bruins on Saturday for the opening leg of a back-to-back at the Bell Centre this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. On Remembrance Day, the Canadiens will honor members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, and their families at the team's Military Appreciation Night. Major General Paul Prévost and Korean war veteran Gordon Gallant will participate in the pregame ceremony, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The national anthem will be performed by Warrant Officer David Grenon of the Royal Canadian Air Force Band accompanied by the flag party of the Royal Military College Saint-Jean. Lastly, over 70 members of the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force will have the chance to attend tonight's game in a show of support and gratitude to active military personnel for their service.

2. The Canadiens (6-5-2) regained their mojo on the road in Detroit, securing a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Cole Caufield’s scored the seventh overtime goal of his career in the win, becoming the fastest player to reach that mark in NHL history with just 136 games played. Mike Matheson, who had a three-point night, and Nick Suzuki also found the back of the net for Montreal, while Sean Monahan stayed hot, extending his point streak to seven games with an assist. The victory marked the Canadiens’ fifth win in a one-goal game, tied for the most in the NHL.