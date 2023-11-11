News Feed

Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

MTL@STL: Game recap

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

MTL@ARI: Game recap

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

Habs, Bruins meet on Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – The Canadiens host the Boston Bruins on Saturday for the opening leg of a back-to-back at the Bell Centre this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. On Remembrance Day, the Canadiens will honor members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, and their families at the team's Military Appreciation Night. Major General Paul Prévost and Korean war veteran Gordon Gallant will participate in the pregame ceremony, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The national anthem will be performed by Warrant Officer David Grenon of the Royal Canadian Air Force Band accompanied by the flag party of the Royal Military College Saint-Jean. Lastly, over 70 members of the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force will have the chance to attend tonight's game in a show of support and gratitude to active military personnel for their service.

2. The Canadiens (6-5-2) regained their mojo on the road in Detroit, securing a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Cole Caufield’s scored the seventh overtime goal of his career in the win, becoming the fastest player to reach that mark in NHL history with just 136 games played. Mike Matheson, who had a three-point night, and Nick Suzuki also found the back of the net for Montreal, while Sean Monahan stayed hot, extending his point streak to seven games with an assist. The victory marked the Canadiens’ fifth win in a one-goal game, tied for the most in the NHL.

Recap: Canadiens at Red Wings 11.9.23

3. The Bruins (11-1-1), who this year become the first ever U.S.-based NHL team to reach the Centennial milestone, have picked up right where they left off last year’s record-breaking regular season. David Pastrnak, last year’s Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy runner-up, paces Boston’s offense with 20 points in 13 games. Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle follow with 13 and 12, respectively. Linus Ullmark, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner, and Jeremy Swayman have largely split the goaltending duties. Habs fans will have to wait to see Milan Lucic in a Bruins uniform again, as the forward is recovering from an ankle injury.

4. Jake Evans is set to be the next Hab to reach a milestone this season. The forward is expected to play in his 200th career NHL game on Saturday night, all of which have come in a Canadiens uniform. The 27-year-old debuted on Feb. 6, 2020, and has posted 21-45-66 totals in his career to date. Evans, who is predominantly known for his defensive play, is 50.8% in the faceoff circle and has totaled 224 hits and 123 blocked shots as an NHLer.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on CityTv, CBC or TVA Sports, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm.