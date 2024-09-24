NJD@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason 

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s Mega 50/50 Raffle is back for the preseason! Each home and away game leading up to the start of the regular season will feature a new early bird prize. All tickets sold will be entered into a single grand prize jackpot, and the winning number will be drawn at the end of the home opener on October 9.

Five early bird prizes remain, so buy your tickets early for more chances to win. Tonight’s prize: a team-signed Canadiens stick! For more information, to see the list of prizes, or to buy your tickets, visit en.5050.canadiens.com. Fans must be 18+ and located in Quebec at the time of purchase to participate.

TEAM COMPARISONS

A big third period propelled the Canadiens to blank the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 and kick off their preseason schedule on a high note at the Bell Centre on Monday. Luke Tuch opened the scoring in the second period, causing the floodgates to open with goals from David Savard, Emil Heineman, Josh Anderson and Alex Barré-Boulet in the final 20 minutes to get the crowd chanting “Olé!” en route to victory. Cayden Primeau and Jakub Dobes split goaltending duties and put up perfect performances with a combined 25 saves.

Training camp continues in Brossard with preparations for Tuesday’s game against the Devils. Keep an eye out for pregame media ops with players and head coach Martin St-Louis by following the team on YouTube, Facebook and X for the latest news.

Meanwhile, the Devils opened their preseason calendar with a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt connected on each other's goals, finishing the night with two points each (1G, 1A).

On Monday, head coach Sheldon Keefe held a practice featuring players who did not partake in Sunday’s game, including forwards Timo Meier, Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and former Habs netminder Jake Allen. The latter could see some action against his former team on Tuesday, while Simon Nemec, drafted second-overall in 2022 – the same year fellow Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky was made the first-overall selection by the Canadiens – will make his 2024 preseason debut against Montreal.

NEW THREADS

The new 2024-25 Fanatics jerseys arrived on Saturday and are now available for purchase at Tricolore Sports. With three options to choose from—including new this season, the official on-ice sweaters worn by the players—fans cans gear up in the Canadiens threads right for them.