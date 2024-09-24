Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 24 

Should he take the ice against New Jersey, Florian Xhekaj would make his official preseason debut with the Canadiens. The 20-year-old did not see any game action in last year’s training camp.

Logan Mailloux is the lone skater from the projected lineup who was also in uniform for Monday night’s 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in the team’s preseason opener.

Tonight’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.