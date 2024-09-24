Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 24 

BROSSARD – Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovský are expected to be in the lineup when the Canadiens host the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Mix of NHL regulars, top prospects in Tuesday’s projected lineup
BROSSARD – Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovský are expected to be in the lineup when the Canadiens host the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Here are the complete lines and defense pairings at morning skate:
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovský
11 Gallagher
71 Evans
40 Armia
57 Farrell
62 Beck
46 Mešár
55 Pezzetta
60 Xhekaj
43 Simoneau
Defensemen
8 Matheson
64 Reinbacher
47 Struble
24 Mailloux
84 Trudeau
59 Hayes
Goalies
35 Montembeault
95 Hughes
Should he take the ice against New Jersey, Florian Xhekaj would make his official preseason debut with the Canadiens. The 20-year-old did not see any game action in last year’s training camp.
Logan Mailloux is the lone skater from the projected lineup who was also in uniform for Monday night’s 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in the team’s preseason opener.
Tonight’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.