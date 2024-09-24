Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Sept. 24 

Mix of NHL regulars, top prospects in Tuesday’s projected lineup

20240924_Practice
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovský are expected to be in the lineup when the Canadiens host the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Here are the complete lines and defense pairings at morning skate:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovský

11 Gallagher

71 Evans

40 Armia

57 Farrell

62 Beck

46 Mešár

55 Pezzetta

60 Xhekaj 

43 Simoneau 

Defensemen

8 Matheson

64 Reinbacher

47 Struble

24 Mailloux

84 Trudeau

59 Hayes

Goalies

35 Montembeault

95 Hughes

Should he take the ice against New Jersey, Florian Xhekaj would make his official preseason debut with the Canadiens. The 20-year-old did not see any game action in last year’s training camp.

Logan Mailloux is the lone skater from the projected lineup who was also in uniform for Monday night’s 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in the team’s preseason opener.

Tonight’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

