NJD@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens kicked off their preseason schedule on Monday with a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Several Habs newcomers and hopefuls were notably in uniform for the contest, including Alex Newhook, Logan Mailloux, and the team’s fifth-overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, David Reinbacher. Newhook and Reinbacher for their parts earned assists in their preseason debuts.

With captain Nick Suzuki not in uniform for the exhibition tilt, Newhook, Josh Anderson, and Kaiden Guhle all served as alternates.

Goaltenders Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes split the work between the pipes, the latter taking over midway through the second period. Montembeault made 16 saves on 18 shots, while Dobes was tested 13 times, making 11 stops.

