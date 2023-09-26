News Feed

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 

CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Training Camp | Quotes of the day 

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Habs open preseason with 4-2 loss to the Devils on Monday

MONTREAL – The Canadiens kicked off their preseason schedule on Monday with a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Several Habs newcomers and hopefuls were notably in uniform for the contest, including Alex Newhook, Logan Mailloux, and the team’s fifth-overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, David Reinbacher. Newhook and Reinbacher for their parts earned assists in their preseason debuts.

With captain Nick Suzuki not in uniform for the exhibition tilt, Newhook, Josh Anderson, and Kaiden Guhle all served as alternates.

Goaltenders Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes split the work between the pipes, the latter taking over midway through the second period. Montembeault made 16 saves on 18 shots, while Dobes was tested 13 times, making 11 stops.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 04:01 0-[1] Roy (Simoneau, Ylonen)

NJD@MTL: Roy fires home a shot from the circle

P2 14:08 3-[2] Anderson (Reinbacher, Newhook)

Josh Anderson jumps on a rebound to score

New Jersey goals

P1 09:55 [1]-1 Gambardella (Criscuolo, Dowling)

P2 03:32 [2]-1 Nemec (Hughes, Schmid)

P2 12:42 [3]-1 Mercer (Hughes)

P3 05:10 [4|-2 Hughes (Unassisted)

What’s next

The Canadiens will enjoy a day off from camp on Tuesday before getting back to work on Wednesday with a home date against the Ottawa Senators.