Nick Suzuki named to Team Canada Olympic roster

In 39 games with the Canadiens this season, Suzuki leads the team with 44 points (13G, 31A) and a +13 differential. The London, ON native started the season with a career-high 12-game point streak, registering 19 points over that span and setting the longest run by a Canadiens player since Pierre Turgeon in 1995.

His 89 points a season ago (30G, 59A) were also a career high, averaging over a point-per-game for the first time in the NHL.

Suzuki finishes the 2025 calendar year (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31) with the third-most points (97) among Canadian NHLers, behind only Nathan MacKinnon (121) and Connor McDavid (115).

The Canadiens captain will make his Olympic debut in Italy, having previously competed for Canada in international play at the 2015 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, and the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, he joins Canadiens teammates Juraj Slafkovksy (Slovakia) and Alexandre Texier (France) as Habs named to Olympic rosters so far.