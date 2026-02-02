Juraj Slafkovsky earns Molson Cup honor for January

SAINT PAUL – Forward Juraj Slafkovsky is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of January.

Slafkovsky was selected first star of the game twice (on January 1 in Carolina, and January 4 in Dallas), second star three times (on January 7 against Calgary, January 12 against Vancouver and January 17 in Ottawa) and third star once (on January 29 against Colorado). In 16 games last month, the left winger

scored eight goals and added eight assists, setting a personal best with 16 points in the same month.

The Kosice, SK native also led the team with 12 even-strength points (tied with C. Caufield and L. Hutson).