MTL@WPG: Game recap

WINNIPEG – More exciting than the Canadiens 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, is the fact that Lane Hutson scored his first career NHL goal on Saturday.

Hutson accepted a cross-ice feed from Mike Matheson, walked in and fired a wrister past Connor Hellebuyck for his first-ever tally in the League. With it, the 20-year-old became the third rookie defenseman in franchise history to reach 20 points in the first 30 games of a season, per NHL PR.

Entering the final period down a pair, Josh Anderson cut the deficit to one but that’s as close as Montreal would come on Saturday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.