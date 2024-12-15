MTL@WPG: Game recap

Hutson scores first career goal; Habs lose close one on the road to NHL-leading Jets

20241214_MTLWPG_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

WINNIPEG – More exciting than the Canadiens 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, is the fact that Lane Hutson scored his first career NHL goal on Saturday.

Hutson accepted a cross-ice feed from Mike Matheson, walked in and fired a wrister past Connor Hellebuyck for his first-ever tally in the League. With it, the 20-year-old became the third rookie defenseman in franchise history to reach 20 points in the first 30 games of a season, per NHL PR.

Entering the final period down a pair, Josh Anderson cut the deficit to one but that’s as close as Montreal would come on Saturday.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

David Savard returned to the Canadiens lineup after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Montreal goals

P1 07:48 [1]-0 Hutson (Matheson, Caufield)

MTL@WPG: Hutson scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

P3 08:00 [2]-3 Anderson (Dvorak, Gallagher)

MTL@WPG: Anderson scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg goals

P1 14:34 1-[1] Vilardi (Connor, Morrissey) – PPG

P1 16:40 1-[2] Lowry (Niederreiter, DeMelo)

P2 06:26 1-[3] Connor (Morrissey, Vilardi) – PPG

P3 19:53 2-[4] Namestnikov (Iafallo) – EN

What’s next

The Habs welcome the Buffalo Sabres to town on Tuesday for Youppi!’s Mascot Party at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

Postgame @ WPG: Savard

Postgame @ WPG: Matheson

Postgame @ WPG: Hutson

Postgame @ WPG: St-Louis

News Feed

MTL@WPG: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 13

PIT@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 12

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

Habs spread holiday cheer at Montreal hospitals

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 11

Catching up with… Aatos Koivu

ANA@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9 

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 8

WSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 7

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

The NBA G League: A meaningful stepping stone for Montrealer Chris Boucher

Canadiens acquire Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers

A Jake of all trades