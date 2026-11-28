PARADISE – The Canadiens and Golden Knights are set to clash for the first time this season at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
The Habs will play their first afternoon contest of the season against the Knights
PARADISE – The Canadiens and Golden Knights are set to clash for the first time this season at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 28 @ VGK:
Dec. 8 vs. VGK:
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-KNIGHTS
Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens will not hold a morning skate on Saturday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.