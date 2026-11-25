DENVER – The Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche meet for the second time in less than two weeks, this time at Ball Arena in the Mile High City on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Bolduc to play 200th NHL game as Canadiens, Avalanche wrap up season series at altitude
DENVER – The Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche meet for the second time in less than two weeks, this time at Ball Arena in the Mile High City on Wednesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 14 vs. COL: 4-1 COL
Nov. 24 @ COL:
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-AVS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Avalanche match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
Zachary Bolduc is expected to suit up for his 200th NHL game on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward has seven goals and 10 points in 24 appearances with Montreal this season.
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.