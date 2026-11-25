LINEUP NEWS

Zachary Bolduc is expected to suit up for his 200th NHL game on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward has seven goals and 10 points in 24 appearances with Montreal this season.

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

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This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.

Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.