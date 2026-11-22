MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Sunday that forward Brett Bedard and defenseman David Reinbacher have been loaned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Berard appeared in three games with the Habs after being recalled on Nov. 16, registering one assist and averaging 7:18 of ice time per contest, while also making his Canadiens debut during that span.

For his part, Reinbacher suited up once for Montreal after being recalled on Nov. 15, recording two shots on goal and 10:50 of ice time in Saturday’s game against the Flyers.