Following the skate, the 30-year-old center joined general manager Kent Hughes to address the media for the first time since his acquisition.

“First, I would like to say that I am honored to be here. You know, I thank you all for being here this morning and thanks to the Montreal Canadiens for believing in me. I’m so excited and honored to be here.”

He continued: “You know, the process wasn’t easy but the outcome, being here today with you guys on this team, [...] this is an unbelievable group and a group that’s building toward something special. Being able to work with Marty St-Louis, I have a lot of respect for him as a player and what he’s doing as a coach, what he’s building, is pretty cool. So, I’m excited to be a part of this team and that’s my why.”

After taking the time to thank Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault and Michael Hage, Hughes discussed the trade in some detail.

“Obviously a guy like Dylan Larkin, you watch him play and hope that one day someone like him could come to Montreal. But in terms of the transaction, the moment we heard that he wanted a trade, we made a call. And I can tell you – without getting into all the details out of respect for Detroit and everyone involved – but i can tell you that we’ve known for a long time that he will come to Montreal. I had asked that we keep things under the table. I think it would have been a distraction for the team if it was made public. Trades take time. If it was public, it could have become a distraction and it probably would have hurt the trade.”

Catch Larkin and the Canadiens tonight against the Kings at 7:30 p.m.. For tickets, click here.