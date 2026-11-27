MONTREAL – For hungry hockey fans, Bell Centre poutine has always been out of this world.

Now the classic dish will truly travel beyond Earth’s boundaries.

On Nov. 29, a poutine prepared by Bell Centre executive chef Yves Lowe will be included in the 11,000-pound payload traveling to the International Space Station aboard Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft as part of the NG-25 resupply mission.

The Canadian comfort food will travel 400 km to reach the plate of Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut and hockey fan Joshua Kutryk. He arrived aboard the Station on Oct. 1, where he will live and work for approximately six months as a member of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13.

The special delivery is the result of a collaboration between chef Lowe, the CSA, and La Tablée des Chefs, a nonprofit organization that fights food insecurity and teaches youth cooking skills to build long-term food autonomy. In early 2027, Kutryk will connect virtually with local students at the CSA headquarters in Saint-Hubert to taste the poutine together and answer questions about preserving food in space.