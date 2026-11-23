MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday that the team has acquired forward Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029. The Canadiens have also acquired the Red Wings’ second-round pick in 2028 and their third-round pick in 2027.

Larkin produced six points (2G, 4A) in 10 games with Detroit this season. The 30-year-old forward also posted a plus-3 differential in addition to leading Red Wings forwards in average TOI with 21:41.

Since making his NHL debut in 2015, Larkin has registered 278 goals and 649 points in 818 games with Detroit, ranking tenth in team history in both goals and points.. The left-handed center has tallied at least 30 goals six times, reaching that mark in each of the last five campaigns. Larkin also helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics and represented his country during the 4 Nations Face-off in 2025.