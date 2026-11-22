MONTREAL – Despite battling back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period, the Canadiens fell just short at the Bell Centre, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Flyers on Saturday.

Brett Berard notched his first point as a Hab with a secondary assist on Oliver Kapanen’s first-period goal. Zachary Bolduc and Owen Beck completed the scoring, while Jacob Fowler made 16 saves.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Bolduc returned to play after missing Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, while David Reinbacher slotted back into the lineup. Adam Engstrom and Florian Xhekaj were healthy scratches.